Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 90 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.10.

