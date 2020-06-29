Loading articles...

A Turning Point: Race Relations In Sports

A pedestrian passes murals to honor George Floyd and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick covering pieces of plywood used to shield windows in an empty storefront south of the State Capitol Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In this special episode of the Big Story, Arash Madani of Sportsnet hosts a discussion of racism and activism in sports. The games we love have been at the forefront of many waves of social change, and they have the power to bring us together for a common cause. From John Carlos’ raised fist at the Olympics to Colin Kaepernick’s brave protest that cost him his job, we’ll explore athletes, activism and what needs to happen now if real progress is to be made.

GUEST HOST: Arash Madani, Sportsnet

GUEST: Steve Bryne, Folklorist

