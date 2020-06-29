A Turning Point: Race Relations In Sports

In this special episode of the Big Story, Arash Madani of Sportsnet hosts a discussion of racism and activism in sports. The games we love have been at the forefront of many waves of social change, and they have the power to bring us together for a common cause. From John Carlos’ raised fist at the Olympics to Colin Kaepernick’s brave protest that cost him his job, we’ll explore athletes, activism and what needs to happen now if real progress is to be made.

GUEST HOST: Arash Madani, Sportsnet

GUEST: Steve Bryne, Folklorist

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.