PrimeEnergy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $170,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.

PrimeEnergy shares have decreased 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $74.70, a fall of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNRG

The Associated Press

