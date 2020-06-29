Loading articles...

Police search for suspects in 'hate motivated' graffiti incidents in Oakville

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (FILE/Halton Regional Police)

Halton Regional Police are searching for suspects following two incidents of “hate motivated” graffiti in Oakville.

On June 23, police said they were called for a report that graffiti had been spray-painted on a sidewalk in the Liptay Avenue and Colonel William Parkway area. No suspect descriptions in connection to this incident have been released by investigators.

A few days later on June 28, police said they were called for a report that similar graffiti had been found on a sidewalk in the Skipton Lane area. Instead of paint, chalk had been used.

Four people had been seen in the area of Skipton Lane at the time of the incident. Police have released the following descriptions of the individuals:

  • Male, late teens or early 20s and was wearing red hoodie style sweater
  • Male, late teens or early 20s, and was wearing dark shorts and a dark t-shirt
  • Male, late teens or early 20s, wearing a light coloured weather or jacket with dark pants
  • Male, late teens or early 20s, wearing dark coloured clothing

 

Police said they will not be releasing any details about the graffiti “as doing so would further propagate the intended hateful message.”

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly.  Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

