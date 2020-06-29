Loading articles...

Police investigate death after responding to dog attack in Kamloops, B.C.

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Police are investigating the sudden death of a man after responding to a report of a dog attack Monday morning in Kamloops, B.C.

The RCMP say people in a house on Singh Street reported that a pit bull owned by a resident attacked the man, who was visiting the home.

The dog was secured on the deck of the house and police say conservation officers planned to sedate and euthanize the animal.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the man who died because of privacy concerns.

The Canadian Press

