Pandemic Juno Awards ceremony to offer shorter show, more awards in online event

TORONTO — A lineup of familiar Canadian faces will be among the presenters on the Juno Awards’ streaming broadcast tonight.

“Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard, Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher and two-time Juno winner Jessie Reyez are among the homegrown stars helping to celebrate winners in 42 categories on Canada’s biggest night in music.

It’s a second chance for the Junos ceremony after the original televised broadcast in Saskatoon was cancelled earlier this year amid the early days of COVID-19 pandemic.

Junos organizers decided to combine two nights of industry accolades into one truncated show they say will run about 90 minutes, with performances by musicians Iskwe, Neon Dreams and the Dead South.

Also performing is this year’s leading nominee, pop singer Alessia Cara, who was booked as host for the original ceremony before it was scrapped. She has six nods in categories that include pop album, artist of the year and single of the year.

Rapper Tory Lanez trails closely behind Cara with five nominations, while pianist Alexandra Streliski, Bryan Adams, Bulow, Nav, Loud Luxury and Shawn Mendes, have three each.

The Junos will stream on CBC Gem, and CBC’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages at 7 p.m. ET.

Since the event was previously taped, organizers have asked that artists post their acceptance speeches on social media after the show.

