Ontario confirms 257 new cases of coronavirus, 177 in Windsor-Essex

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 11:17 am EDT

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Ontario confirmed 257 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a significant spike from the 178 new cases reported yesterday.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, noted that 177 of the new cases reported today are from Windsor-Essex alone.

The chief medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Health says he has asked for additional resources from the province to address the increased cases.

Seven more people have died, bringing the total death count in Ontario to 2,665.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 34,911 with 86.5 per cent considered resolved.

