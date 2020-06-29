Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario confirms 257 new cases of coronavirus, 177 in Windsor-Essex
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 29, 2020 10:55 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 11:17 am EDT
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Ontario confirmed 257 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a significant spike from the 178 new cases reported yesterday.
Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, noted that 177 of the new cases reported today are from Windsor-Essex alone.
The chief medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Health says he has asked for additional resources from the province to address the increased cases.
Seven more people have died, bringing the total death count in Ontario to 2,665.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 34,911 with 86.5 per cent considered resolved.
After extensive testing this weekend of temporary workers in Southwestern Ontario, the province is reporting 177 new cases of #COVID19 in Windsor-Essex, with another 80 new cases across the rest of the province. There were over 27,000 tests processed yesterday.