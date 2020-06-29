Loading articles...

New Jersey's indoor malls reopen from COVID-19 halt

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened on Monday from their COVID-19 pause.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set the date earlier this month after he shuttered many sectors of the state’s economy because of the outbreak.

Their reopening comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting. So far, indoor retail has reopened, along with salons, barber shops and massage parlours.

New Jersey has had 171,000 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,121 confirmed deaths, as well as 1,854 probable deaths from the virus.

Later this week, casinos and indoor dining at restaurants are set to open Thursday at 25% capacity, according to Murphy.

Also opening Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

The Associated Press

