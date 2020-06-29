Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ministry of Health says masks will not be mandatory on a provincial level
by News Staff
Posted Jun 29, 2020 8:12 pm EDT
Face masks are seen after the chemical-physical tests are conducted by laboratory specialists in lab-conditions if the productions equal to the standards in Istanbul, Turkey on May 05, 2020. (Photo by Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Ministry of Health confirms that masks will not be made mandatory, saying a provincial masking policy is not necessary as requested by GTHA mayors.
In a statement, the ministry said local medical officers of health have the authority to institute the same policy and doing so at a local level will ensure community needs are met without applying the same policy to regions with little to no COVID-19.
More to come
