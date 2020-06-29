Loading articles...

2 injured in house fire in Little Italy

Firefighters are the scene of a house fire on Manning Avenue in Toronto on June 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Two people are in hospital after a three-alarm house fire in Little Italy.

Fire crews were called to a home on Manning Avenue, north of College Street, around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

One male suffered injuries from burns, while a woman has minor injuries.

A firefighter was also taken to hospital as a precaution after a chandelier fell on his head.

At its height, Toronto police tweeted there were fears the fire may spread to neighbouring houses, but it is not clear if any of them received significant damage.

