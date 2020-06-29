2 injured in house fire in Little Italy

Two people are in hospital after a three-alarm house fire in Little Italy.

Fire crews were called to a home on Manning Avenue, north of College Street, around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

One male suffered injuries from burns, while a woman has minor injuries.

A firefighter was also taken to hospital as a precaution after a chandelier fell on his head.

At its height, Toronto police tweeted there were fears the fire may spread to neighbouring houses, but it is not clear if any of them received significant damage.