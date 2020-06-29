Loading articles...

Jefferies: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Jun 29, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) _ Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $46.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

Jefferies shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.14, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEF

The Associated Press

