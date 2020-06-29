Loading articles...

Global Cord Blood: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

HONG KONG (AP) _ Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The provider of cord blood banking services posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.5 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $172.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.14. A year ago, they were trading at $5.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CO

The Associated Press

