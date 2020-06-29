Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Despite pandemic, MTV VMAs to take place Aug. 30 in Brooklyn
by Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 29, 2020 1:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
FILE - This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows a view of the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. An MTV spokesperson said Monday that the show will take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.
An MTV spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the show will take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing Monday, explaining that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”
The announcement comes a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artists.