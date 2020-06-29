Loading articles...

China XD: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

DALIAN, China (AP) _ China XD Plastics Co. (CXDC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $11 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dalian, China-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The maker of plastics used in automobiles posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.15. A year ago, they were trading at $2.24.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Geary from Somerset to Ossington is closed for a fire investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Good Monday morning! Another sun filled day and very warm again too for #Toronto GTA ☀️ Your full forecast is on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more