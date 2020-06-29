Loading articles...

Canadian tech orgs form anti-racism coalition to bring diversity to innovation

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Lights on an internet switch are lit up as with users in an office in Ottawa, on February 10, 2011. Canadian technology leaders have joined together to eliminate racism and discrimination from the country’s innovation sector with a new organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO — Canadian technology leaders have formed a new organization to eliminate racism and discrimination from the country’s innovation sector.

Twenty-five people with ties to tech incubators, governments, start-ups, banks, academic institutions, investment businesses and insurance companies say they have launched the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism.

The coalition says it will create pathways for those who are Black or people of colour with the goal of ending systemic racism within the innovation economy.

The coalition is made up of leaders from companies including KPMG, OMERS, MaRS, HP Canada, Wattpad, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Ryerson University and the City of Toronto.

TD Bank Group’s global executive officer Claudette McGowan will serve as its chair.

The coalition says it will focus most on youth skills development, job opportunities, venture and founder support, investment, funding and community leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020

The Canadian Press

