BiOasis: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BIOAF) on Monday reported a loss of $757,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Guilford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $26,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $3.1 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $460,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 19 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 20 cents.

