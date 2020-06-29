A list of Juno Award winners from the streaming ceremony

The following awards were handed out Monday night on the Juno Awards streaming ceremony:
Album of the Year: “The Pains of Growing,” Alessia Cara
Single of the Year: “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Artist of the Year: Shawn Mendes
Group of the Year: Loud Luxury
Fan Choice: Avril Lavigne
Pop Album of the Year: “The Pains of Growing,” Alessia Cara
Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Lennon Stella
Breakthrough Group of the Year: Neon Dreams
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year: “Stories from a Downtown Apartment,” Celeigh Cardinal
Rap Recording of the Year: “Freaky,” Tory Lanez
Country Album of the Year: “Wild As Me,” Meghan Patrick
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: “Feel It Too,” Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez & Tainy
Rock Album of the Year: “A War on Everything,” The Glorious Sons
