A list of Juno Award winners from the streaming ceremony

The following awards were handed out Monday night on the Juno Awards streaming ceremony:

Album of the Year: “The Pains of Growing,” Alessia Cara

Single of the Year: “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Artist of the Year: Shawn Mendes

Group of the Year: Loud Luxury

Fan Choice: Avril Lavigne

Pop Album of the Year: “The Pains of Growing,” Alessia Cara

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Lennon Stella

Breakthrough Group of the Year: Neon Dreams

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year: “Stories from a Downtown Apartment,” Celeigh Cardinal

Rap Recording of the Year: “Freaky,” Tory Lanez

Country Album of the Year: “Wild As Me,” Meghan Patrick

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: “Feel It Too,” Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez & Tainy

Rock Album of the Year: “A War on Everything,” The Glorious Sons

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press