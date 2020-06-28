Loading articles...

Toronto police lay more sexual assault charges against neurologist

Last Updated Jun 28, 2020 at 12:08 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police say they’ve laid several new sexual assault charges against a Toronto neurologist.

Toronto police say the 75-year-old man was already charged with five counts of sexual assault in December.

Investigators allege the man sexually assaulted five patients at the Wasser Pain Management Clinic between 2002 and 2016.

The man is now facing another 14 counts of sexual assault and one charge of sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say the accused was the director of neurology at the downtown clinic, and first worked as a neurologist in Toronto in 1975.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EBGardiner at Spadina.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
It would be perfect weather today for the worlds greatest #PrideParade BUT this year it's a little different. Eith…
Latest Weather
Read more