Suspect arrested after anti-Black racist graffiti scrawled on TTC subway

A TTC subway train enters Spadina station. UNSPLASH/Jed Dela Cruz

A person is under arrest after anti-Black racist graffiti was scrawled on a subway train on Friday.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a Line 2 train was taken out of service after it was vandalized with “vile anti-Black racist graffiti in a clear hate crime.”

While the TTC confirmed that there were no cameras on the subway car in question, witnesses provided a suspect description to police.

A woman by the name of Dionne Samantha Callagan claims in a Facebook post that she was the one who alerted TTC officials to the racist graffiti.

Police confirm they have a suspect in custody but they have not released the person’s name due to safety concerns.

The person has been charged with mischief to property under $5,000 and harassment and police say they are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

