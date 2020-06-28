Pride Parade goes online Sunday due to coronavirus pandemic

One of Toronto’s biggest annual events is on today, but virtually.

The annual Pride Parade which has traditionally taken over Toronto streets in June has been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said this year’s event will look different considering it’s on the internet this year — but people can still expect a few Pride traditions.

“It does begin with an Indigenous ceremony…a few celebrity performances,” says Amber Moyle, director of development and special events at Pride Toronto. “Then it will go into local performers, parade participants, so everything people expect from the Pride parade annually.”

Moyle said the virtual celebration has been moved to start at 12 p.m. to show solidarity with an anti-Black racism protest that will be happening at City Hall at 2 p.m.

“I think we’ve been able to produce a pretty incredible lineup, there are over 200 artists who are joining us,” Moyle added.

You can check out the festivities at the official Pride Toronto website.