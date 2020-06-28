Police: Arkansas trooper kills man who stabbed officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police said Sunday that a man suspected of stealing a taxi was fatally shot by a trooper after he stabbed another law officer in Little Rock.

Aloysius Keaton, 58, of Little Rock, died died Saturday night at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting, according to a police statement.

The names of the trooper who shot Keaton and the Arkansas Highway Patrol officer who was stabbed were not released.

According to police, Keaton crashed the stolen cab and ran from the vehicle about 7 p.m. Saturday while exiting Interstate 30 onto a city street. Police say he then stabbed the Highway Patrol officer who tried to arrest him.

Keaton fled the scene, but was found nearby by the trooper, according to the police statement.

The man was approaching the trooper with a weapon, according to police, when the trooper first tried to use a stun gun on him. The police statement says that the trooper shot man when the stun gun did not stop him.

State police said the Highway Patrol officer was treated and released from a hospital. The trooper, who is now on paid leave, was uninjured.

The Associated Press