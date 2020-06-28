Loading articles...

Ontario reports 178 new cases of coronavirus, 6 more deaths

SOESTERBERG, NETHERLANDS - 2020/05/23: A lab technician holds a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient at Soesterberg Air Base Park. Healthcare staff with at least 24 hours of coronavirus-related complaints are now also being tested at Soesterberg Air Base Park. Employees working in nursing homes, care for the disabled, general practitioner care, home care, youth care, obstetric and maternity care and mental health care (GGZ). Physiotherapists, dentists and other oral care employees are also eligible. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 178 new cases of COVID-19 today.  The government reported 160 new cases on Saturday.

Six more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,658.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 34,654 with 86.9 per cent considered resolved.

The province completed 28,633 tests in the previous day, the government said.

