Loading articles...

Montana man arrested after toppling religious monument

Last Updated Jun 28, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police in northwestern Montana say a man was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using a chain and pickup truck.

The 30-year-old Columbia Falls man reportedly wrapped a chain around the religious monument on the Flathead County courthouse grounds on Saturday. He then attached the chain to his truck and pulled the monument into the street, the Kalispell Police Department told NBC Montana.

The man then reportedly removed the chain, got back into the truck and left the scene. A suspect was later arrested after police located the truck allegedly used in the act.

Police say they do not know why the suspect allegedly took down the monument.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:54 PM
Retweeted @OPP_COMM_ER: ROAD CLOSURE: Trenton Frankford Rd/Regional Rd 33 between Lock Rd and Bernard Long Rd #Trenton - Road CLOSED following col…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:34 PM
Good Afternoon! How are you enjoying today? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV has your weather forecast every 10 minutes…
Latest Weather
Read more