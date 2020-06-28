Loading articles...

Missing Niagara region boy found safe following Amber Alert: police

Last Updated Jun 28, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

Niagara Regional Police badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police say a six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert in southern Ontario has been found safe.

Investigators first issued the alert on Sunday afternoon after reports of a child abduction in St. Catharines, Ont.

They say a suspect is in custody.

Police say they’ll update with more information about the incident later today.

More to come…

 

