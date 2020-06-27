Toronto police investigating after nooses found hanging at construction sites

Toronto police say their hate crimes unit is investigating the incidents

Construction firm EllisDon also reported finding a noose at its worksite at a Toronto hospital on June 10

The latest incident happened Friday in a building under construction in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood

Two construction companies say they’ve contacted police and local government officials after nooses were found at multiple Toronto construction sites.

The latest incident happened Friday in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood, where The Daniels Corporation says it has launched its own investigation into what it calls an anti-Black incident.

“We are disgusted and horrified at this heinous act, which we are treating as a hate crime,” Mitchell Cohen, president of the company, said in a press release.

“This deplorable act against the Black community is unacceptable and we reaffirm that there is zero-tolerance for racism, prejudice and hate on our construction sites and within our organization.”

Construction firm EllisDon said a noose was also found at one of its construction sites on Thursday.

“This is a disgraceful act by someone weak and cowardly,” said CEO Geoff Smith in a press release.

“We will do everything possible to identify, prosecute and evict anyone involved from our industry.”

EllisDon also reported finding a noose at its worksite at a Toronto hospital on June 10. The company says it has contacted police and is conducting its own internal investigation.

Suze Morrison, the NDP’s member of provincial parliament in Toronto-Centre, said Saturday she also contacted police to follow up after seeing images of the nooses circulating on social media.

“This is a vile symbol of anti-Black racism that has absolutely no place in our loving and inclusive community,” said Morrison.

“Anti-Black racism is real, is present in our community and systemic in our institutions, and we need to take incidents of racism incredibly seriously in order to make sure Black Torontonians are safe.”