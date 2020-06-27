Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shooting reported at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2020 9:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators regularly gather to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.
“We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park,” Louisville police said in a statement, according to news outlets.
Officials did not immediately release additional information.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in her death to be charged.
Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, was originally charged with attempted murder after he fired a shot at one of the officers who came into the home. Walker has said he thought he was defending from an intruder.
The no-knock search warrant that allows police to enter without first announcing their presence was recently banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.