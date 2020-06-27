Subway train vandalized with 'anti-Black racist' grafitti: TTC

A subway train has been taken out of service following the discovery of racist graffiti, the TTC said.

“A TTC Line 2 train was vandalized with vile anti-Black racist graffiti in a clear hate crime today,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green in a tweet Friday night. “Train was taken out of service when it was found.”

Green said the train has no cameras, “but we have witnesses and suspect descriptions that will be fully investigated because #BlackLivesMatter.”

No other details have been released by the TTC.