Anti-racism march held in Swansea Village Saturday

Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 2:53 pm EDT

An anti-racism protest and walk was held near Swansea Public School on June 27, 2020. (FILE/GOOGLE)

Hundreds of protesters marched from Neil McLellan park to Swansea Public School in Toronto’s Swansea Village for a family-friendly, anti-racism march on Saturday.

Organizers said they were rallying to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter.

Unlike rallies in past weeks, organizers from “Stop Racism” say they wanted to involve young Torontonians to be part of the discussions.

Organizers had asked demonstrators to wear face masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

