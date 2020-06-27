Anti-racism march held in Swansea Village Saturday

Hundreds of protesters marched from Neil McLellan park to Swansea Public School in Toronto’s Swansea Village for a family-friendly, anti-racism march on Saturday.

Organizers said they were rallying to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter.

Unlike rallies in past weeks, organizers from “Stop Racism” say they wanted to involve young Torontonians to be part of the discussions.

Organizers had asked demonstrators to wear face masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.