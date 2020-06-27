Ontario confirms 160 new cases of coronavirus, 8 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 160 new cases of COVID-19 today. The government reported 111 new cases yesterday.

Eight more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,652

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 34,476 with 86.8 per cent considered resolved.

The province completed 33,492 tests in the previous day

The number of people in intensive care and on a ventilator in the hospital continued to drop, reaching its lowest level since the province started reporting the figure in April.

The new cases come as the Ontario government extended its emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic until July 10.

Premier Doug Ford said the province has made good progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but Ontarians need to remain vigilant.

This story was produced in part with files from The Canadian Press