Motorcyclist injured in two vehicle crash in Scarborough

Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 4:05 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre following a collision in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Trudelle Street and Danforth Road just after 3 p.m. following reports of a gun on the roadway following a crash between a motorcycle and a van.

Police say they have yet to determine if the firearm is related to the accident and who it might belong to.

Paramedics say they transported a 35-year-old male to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

