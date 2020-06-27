Motorcyclist injured in two vehicle crash in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre following a collision in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Trudelle Street and Danforth Road just after 3 p.m. following reports of a gun on the roadway following a crash between a motorcycle and a van.

Police say they have yet to determine if the firearm is related to the accident and who it might belong to.

Paramedics say they transported a 35-year-old male to hospital with life-threatening injuries.