Man fires shots at business centre in northern California

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Authorities shot a man who drove into a distribution Center Saturday south of Red Bluff and started shooting at people, local media reported.

The shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution centre, emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper.

There also was a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building, dispatchers said.

The suspect had been shot in the chest by around 3:45 p.m., dispatchers told the newspaper.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving centre, said he heard the shooter fire from a semi-automatic weapon.

“It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,” Thammakhanty said. “I just know it was a lot.”

Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground as he went, he said.

Thammakhanty told the newspaper that he didn’t know his identity.

Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man had also reported his leg getting run over when the shooter rammed a vehicle into the store, but the man wasn’t sure whether he’d been shot, dispatchers said.

Red Bluff is a city of about 14,000 people about 131 miles (210 kilometres) north of Sacramento, California.

The Associated Press