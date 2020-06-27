Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man, 22, wanted for second-degree murder in Cabbagetown stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2020 8:13 pm EDT
Police say 22-year-old Connor Madison is wanted for second-degree murder in a Cabbagetown stabbing. TPS/HO
Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a Toronto man in Cabbagetown.
Police say a group of people were involved in an altercation in the area of Ontario Street and Wellesley Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. During the fight, one man was stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 30-year-old Anton Knights-Roberts.
On Saturday, police issued a warrant for 22-year-old Connor Madison who is wanted for second-degree murder.
He’s described as five-foot-eight, 122 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Police believe his is armed and considered violent and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
