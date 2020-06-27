Loading articles...

Lincoln museum, presidential library to reopen Wednesday

Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield plans to reopen for visitors on Wednesday after shutting down as part of statewide efforts to limit spread of the coronavirus.

Museum officials said the property has been cleaned and protective barriers also are installed in some places. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or over the phone.

The museum has cut down the number of theatre performances and closed access to some exhibits.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked before entering, must wear masks and will be asked to stay one “Lincoln” apart, a nod to the former president’s height of 6 feet, 4 inches.

“In trying times, Abraham Lincoln’s example can be an inspiration and a comfort to all of us,” acting executive director Melissa Coultas said. “People deserve to be able to come to this special place, learn about one of our greatest presidents and explore some new features we’re proud to offer.”

A new exhibit at the reopening examines nine events in U.S. history when enemies within the country’s borders became a threat, including the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The museum recommends that parents and guardians only take children 12 and older into the “Spies, Traitors, Saboteurs: Fear and Freedom in America” exhibit due to its inclusion of powerful imagery.

The museum’s daily hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Associated Press

