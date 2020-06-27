Loading articles...

Kennesaw Mountain marks Civil War battle's 156th anniversary

Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

KENNESAW, Ga. — The National Park Service is using the virtual world to help it mark the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.

Instead of in-person demonstrations at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, fans can see a variety of programming every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the park’s Facebook page, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Viewers will see Union and Confederate artillery and infantry demonstrations, 19th century children’s games, guided hikes and learn about civilian life and the wartime roles of women and others in 1864.

Each program will be suitable for all ages, and you can find a full list of planned programs on the Facebook page and the Battlefield’s website.

The Battle of Kennesaw was part of Union General William T. Sherman’s campaign to attack Confederate General Joseph Johnston’s troops. According to the Library of Congress, Sherman’s offensive began June 27, 1864, but he “abandoned his frontal assault and went back to his famous flanking manoeuvrs.”

About 3,000 Union and 1,000 Confederate soldiers died in the battle, according to the Library of Congress.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
#NB400 north of Bayfield - vehicle in the ditch - traffic backed up to Dunlop. #Barrie
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:24 AM
Cloudy with sunny breaks today. The guaranteed high is 28 degrees. the chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Latest Weather
Read more