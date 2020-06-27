Loading articles...

4 injured in downtown stabbing early Saturday morning

Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 8:24 am EDT

Police were called to a fight at Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street that resulted in four people going to the hospital with stab wounds on June 27, 2020. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Four people were injured in a fight in the Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street area early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they were called to the downtown location at around 2 a.m. for a report that four-to-five people had been seen fighting.

Four victims with stab wounds were transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.

Investigators said the injuries are non-life-threatening and there are no suspects on the loose.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

