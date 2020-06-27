Coronavirus: Ontario extends emergency orders to July 10

Some Stage 2 restrictions for sports and recreation facilities were also eased on Saturday

The emergency orders fall under the state of emergency, which was declared on March 17 due to coronavirus pandemic

Ontario has extended all emergency orders to July 10, the government said Saturday.

The government said the decision was made in consultation with Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“While we have made truly incredible progress in our fight against COVID-19, thanks to the collective efforts of our frontline heroes and the people of Ontario, we know that we must remain vigilant,” said Premier Doug Ford said in a news release. “These emergency orders will allow us to take action, if necessary, to ensure our continued success as we reopen our province and get more people back to work.”

The emergency orders fall under the purview of the state of emergency, which was declared on March 17 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On June 24, Ontario extended its state of emergency to July 15.

Premier Doug Ford has said he is hopeful that will be the last extension of the emergency declaration.

Many of the emergency orders made under the state of emergency are expected to continue even after July 15, including bans on large gatherings.

After the state of emergency expires, the province won’t be able to make new emergency orders, amend them, or re-enact old ones, but existing ones can be extended.

Local medical officers of health will still have certain powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, which is what some have used to require masks in commercial establishments.

Some sports and recreation facility restrictions eased

The government also announced Saturday that they are easing some Stage 2 restrictions that govern some indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities.

They said this will allow amateur and professional athletes to train. Some non-contact sports and competitions will also be allowed to proceed.

“In all cases, facility owners would only be able to permit activities to occur in a way that meets public health requirements,” the government said. “These changes will also enable many sports and recreational organizations around the province to again offer sport training programming, helping more people return to sport in Ontario.”