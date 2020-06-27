Loading articles...

York police investigate deadly Richmond Hill vehicle crash

A 27-year-old man is dead and five other people were injured following a serious two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill late Friday night.

York Regional Police said they were called to the intersection of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Police said one vehicle was making a turn when it was struck by another car.

Five of the injured people were in one vehicle at the time, police said.

Investigators said they are looking for CCTV or dash cam video from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

