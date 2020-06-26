Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Raptors scheduled to face Lakers Aug. 1 in return to action
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 26, 2020 8:05 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, centre, holds Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors basketball action in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Raptors have won their first NBA title in franchise history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The defending champion Toronto Raptors will resume the 2019-20 NBA season on Aug. 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Raptors, along with the NBA, announced their revised eight-game schedule on Friday.
Under the format for the restart, the 22 participating teams will have eight ‘seeding games,’ selected from their remaining regular-season matchups.
Toronto will also play Miami, Orlando, Boston, Memphis, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Denver, with the ‘seeding games’ concluding by Aug. 14.
All games will be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with no fans in attendance.
The Raptors held down the second seed in the Eastern Conference when play was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NBA’s re-opening night on July 31 will see New Orleans against Utah and the Clippers versus the Lakers.