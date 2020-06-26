City of Toronto outdoor pools set to reopen Friday

There is good news for Toronto swimmers — the city’s outdoor pools are set to reopen on Friday.

Pools and splash pads were among the facilities cleared to welcome visitors when the city entered Stage 2 of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan earlier this week.

Mayor John Tory will be announcing the official re-opening in the east end of the city this afternoon.

On its website, the city said 15 outdoor pools will open on Friday and the rest will reopen on Saturday. Click here for a list of the pools.

The city said capacity at outdoor pools will be “significantly reduced” and “leisure swims will be prioritized throughout the day.” Swimming sessions will be limited to 45 minutes so that the area can be thoroughly cleaned.

Anyone using the pool will also have to sign in with their first name, and email or phone number, should Toronto Public Health require it for contact tracing.

Splash pads started to reopen on Wednesday, with all locations reopening by Saturday. Wading pools will start to reopen on Canada Day based on location over an 11-day period.

Pools will be closed for the season on Labour Day weekend.

Reopening across the GTA