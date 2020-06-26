Loading articles...

Police urge people to avoid area in Glasgow after incident

Last Updated Jun 26, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

LONDON — Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the centre of Scotland’s largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

In a traffic information bulletin issued Friday, Glasgow City Council that due to “a serious police incident” a number of roads are currently closed.

According to Sky News, several people have been stabbed.

The Associated Press

