Police identify 18-year-old wanted in shooting death earlier this month
by News Staff
Posted Jun 26, 2020 8:35 pm EDT
Maviya Tahir, 18, is wanted by police for First Degree Murder and Attempt Murder. TPS/HO
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto man.
Police say 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat and another man were sitting in a vehicle in the Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road area on the evening of June 9 when the suspects approached and began shooting at them.
Jogiyat suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital. The other occupant of the car was not seriously hurt.
Police have issued a warrant for first degree murder and attempted murder for Maviya Tahir.
He’s described as five-foot-10, 150 pounds with a light complexion.
Police say they believe he is armed and considered dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.