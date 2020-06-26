Police identify 18-year-old wanted in shooting death earlier this month

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a Toronto man.

Police say 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat and another man were sitting in a vehicle in the Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road area on the evening of June 9 when the suspects approached and began shooting at them.

Jogiyat suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital. The other occupant of the car was not seriously hurt.

Police have issued a warrant for first degree murder and attempted murder for Maviya Tahir.

He’s described as five-foot-10, 150 pounds with a light complexion.

Police say they believe he is armed and considered dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.