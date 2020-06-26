Loading articles...

OPG pulls plug on plan to bury nuclear waste near the Lake Huron shoreline

Last Updated Jun 26, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

TORONTO — Ontario’s public generating company has pulled the plug on its plan to bury hazardous radioactive waste near the Lake Huron shoreline.

The utility cites opposition from local Indigenous people.

Ontario Power Generation has spent 15 years on the Deep Geologic Repository project — essentially a large underground bunker.

The multibillion-dollar plan was to store low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste at the Bruce nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont.

The politically fraught project won initial approval, but successive federal governments put it on hold while seeking more information.

The utility had promised it would not proceed without buy-in from local Indigenous communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

