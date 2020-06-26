Loading articles...

North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie falls

Last Updated Jun 26, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

A Toronto Stock Exchange ticker is seen at The Exchange Tower in Toronto on Thursday, August 18 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets also traded lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 94.68 points at 15,351.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 252.93 points at 25,492.67. The S&P 500 index was down 19.26 points at 3,064.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 67.75 points at 9,949.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.13 cents US compared with 73.29 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was down 10 cents at US$38.62 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down nearly two cents at US$1.53 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.00 at US$1,767.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up two cents at US$2.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

