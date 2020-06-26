Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,188.98, down 257.16 points.)

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.41, or 2.41 per cent, to $57.15 on 26.9 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Down one cent, or 12.5 per cent, to seven cents on 17.6 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). Financials. Down 40 cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $24.03 on 13.9 million shares.

Freegold Ventures Ltd. (TSX:FVL). Materials. Up 12 cents, or 10.71 per cent, to $1.24 on 12.3 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 30 cents, or 3.29 per cent, to $9.43 on 10.6 million shares.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Materials. Down 84 cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $45.10 on 8.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Down 58 cents or 16.6 per cent to $2.92. Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. lost $752.3 million in its latest quarter as it took a one-time impairment charge related its to broadcast licences and goodwill. The media company, which includes Global Television, says the loss compared with a profit of $66.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Corus chief executive Doug Murphy said Friday the quarter saw increased viewership and engagement across all of the company’s platforms. However, the increased viewership didn’t translate into advertising dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced non-essential businesses to close for much of the quarter.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 40 cents or 2.3 per cent to $16.70. The country’s two largest airlines are ending their on-board seat distancing policies starting July 1, raising health concerns amid a pandemic that has devastated the travel industry. Air Canada has blocked the sale of adjacent seats in economy class, and WestJet has done the same throughout the entire plane, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The carriers said Friday they will revert to health recommendations from the United Nation’s aviation agency and the International International Air Transport Association (IATA) trade group.

Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII). Down two cents or 1.6 per cent to $1.25. Freshii Inc. swung to a US$2.5-million loss in its first quarter as revenue fell 11 per cent from a year ago. The Toronto-based chain of eateries says it lost eight cents per share for the period ended March 29, when 37 per cent of its locations were closed because of the pandemic. Freshii, which reports in U.S. dollars, earned $103,000 or zero cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Freshii lost $1.21 million, compared with a profit of $597,000 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell to $4.56 million from $5.14 million as same-store sales decreased 14.3 per cent, compared with 0.9 per cent growth a year ago. System-wide sales from its 467 locations in 16 countries came in at $37.2 million down from $43.2 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020

The Canadian Press