Loading articles...

Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; deaths reported

Last Updated Jun 26, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

MEXICO CITY — Gunmen attacked and wounded Mexico City’s police chief in an attack that left multiple people dead, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

Sheinbaum said via Twitter that the capital’s Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch was treated in a hospital, but was out of danger. “There were deaths and several arrests,” she said.

Sheinbaum said she would share more information at a news conference later in the day.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
EB 401 at Avenue express, the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
We are heading into the last weekend of June. Very warm and humid with sun and cloud for #Toronto GTA today. Shower…
Latest Weather
Read more