Celebrate Canada Day virtually this year and what's open/closed in the GTA

It’s Canada Day weekend and with the bans on large gatherings, celebrations are happening virtually this year to celebrate the 153rd birthday of Canada.

Keep in mind, there will also be several closures in effect for the holiday Wednesday, you can find the full details below.

Virtual events for Canada Day

Great Canadian Pancake Breakfast

Share a holiday breakfast with Chris Zielinski, and Mayor John Tory, hosted by Breakfast Television’s Devo Brown while enjoying performances by Jully Black, The Next Generation Leahy and more. They have even provided a buttermilk pancake recipe for you to make. It runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Culture Jam

The celebrations continue with a spectacular showcase of Toronto artists and neighbourhoods featuring Kardinal Offishall, Ali Hassan, Cris Derksen and more. It starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Ready for Prime Time

Watch powerful, engaging, and interactive performances by Toronto’s best hosted once again by Breakfast Television’s Devo Brown – Haviah Mighty, Gordon Lightfoot, Choir! Choir! Choir! and July Talk. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CN Tower Light Show

All fireworks have sadly been cancelled for Canada Day 2020, however, there will be an extraordinary 15-minute light show on the CN Tower starting at 10 p.m. on July 1.

What’s open and closed on Canada Day

Transit

TTC will run on holiday service, while GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule.

LCBO/Beer stores

LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.

Malls

The following will be open:

Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vaughan Mills Mall: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tourist attractions

Several tourist spots remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Toronto Zoo’s drive-thru zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ontario Place including Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ripley’s Aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (you must purchase a timed ticket to attend.)

Toronto-run facilities

City of Toronto pools and splash pads will be open as will the Toronto Islands.

The High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm are closed. Those closures are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Public Library will also be closed on Wednesday

Lifeguard stations at six Toronto beaches will be guarded from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Banks, government offices

All banks, government offices and municipal buildings will be closed, and mail won’t be delivered.