Loading articles...

Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 26, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $289.1 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:10 AM
STALL - Tractor trailer #EB401 east of Morningside. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
We are heading into the last weekend of June. Very warm and humid with sun and cloud for #Toronto GTA today. Shower…
Latest Weather
Read more