Amazon, looking to the future of ride hailing, will buy Zoox

Last Updated Jun 26, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

NEW YORK — Amazon said Friday that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which envisions a future where people will request a ride on their phones and a car will drive up without a driver.

Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how much it is paying for Zoox, which was founded six years ago.

The deal is another sign of Amazon’s vast ambitions. Since its inception 25 years ago as an online bookseller, the company has moved into cloud computing and health care.

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

