Worthington: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 25, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $611.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.8 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.06 billion.

Worthington shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOR

