Toronto, Edmonton still in running as NHL hub city after Vancouver drops bid

The Vancouver Canucks say the team is officially out of the running to act as a hub city as the NHL looks to hold its playoffs.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment thanked B.C. health officials for their support during the bid to host the NHL’s summer Stanley Cup tournament.

The team says it will now look forward to welcoming its players back for training camp.

Premier John Horgan expressed his disappointment at the decision, but said the province will not bend public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto and Edmonton remain the only Canadian cities left in the running while American cities in contention include Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The NHL has targeted July 10 for the start of training camps, with the opening games in the best-of-five preliminary round Return to Play tournament beginning about three weeks later.